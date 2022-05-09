Friendship Goals! Veeru aka Vishal Kotian reunites with his Basanti aka Tejasswi Prakash for the first time after the Bigg Boss 15 show

Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal became good friends in Bigg Boss 15 house

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash aka Basanti and Vishal Kotian aka Veeru from Bigg Boss 15, recently reunited for the first time after the show ended. The duo became good friends during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house, but couldn't meet after the show got over. However, they caught up with each other at Tejasswi Prakash's home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Besides, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian's girlfriend Payal Shetty were also part of the reunion.

" Tejasswi for me is a friend forever. She was, is and will always be my friend. Who says that you can’t make friends in the Bigg Boss house, I’ve managed to do it and it is with Tejasswi. We couldn’t meet but we were always in touch over the phone whenever she had time as she was doing a daily soap. But it finally happened and what better occasion than Ganesh Chaturthi," he said.

Vishal was all praise for Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal as well and stated that Karan reminds him of his late mother, who was a Punjabi, "To meet Tejasswi was like a breath of fresh air. Meeting her after such a long time, but it doesn’t seem that we met after such a long period. We spoke, hugged and talked about how we have come this far in life. Then we called Simba Nagpal who came over. Then Karan Kundrra also joined in and I love Karan."

