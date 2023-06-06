Full of grandeur, Sony SAB offers the first look into the royal set of its upcoming show Vanshaj

MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans. Fuelled by politics, love and intricate family dynamics Vanshaj will showcase the life of a legacy business family. The show will present viewers with an age-old question; inheritance versus capability. With an ensemble cast and a gripping narrative Vanshaj is sure to be a game-changer.

Unveiling the first look of its luxe set, Vanshaj has taken the term royalty one notch higher. It is designed to support the narrative of the show with modern architectural opulence. Be it props, furniture or aesthetic, all the elements align with the story of the show and convey the utopian business class feel.

Breaking away from the conventional design of a family haveli, the set projects power and grandiose by opting for old-school arches in larger, contemporary dimensions. The design scheme achieves a hybrid approach by harmoniously blending modern and traditional styles. The selected scale and textures aim to evoke a distinct emotion of authority and design prowess, which were achieved by meticulous skilled craftsmen and architects.

Modern light fixtures, including wall lamps and chandeliers, have been incorporated into the design to enhance the set's visual depth and create dynamic shadows. These additions not only contribute to the overall aesthetic but also facilitate interactions between actors and the set lights. The designers faced a bit of hiccup when procuring flooring for the set. They went on a sourcing trip to Morbi, a small town in Gujarat which is renowned for its expertise in tile manufacturing. After facing a few hiccups , they successfully acquired the desired tiles, tailored to their specifications.

Within the show's context, certain set pieces or props possess the potential to become iconic or memorable. One such piece is the circular glass chamber surrounding the tree growing at the house's centre, symbolizing the encapsulation of nature through wealth. Additionally, the entrance driveway features a fountain installation inspired by nature, serving as a central focal point. Lastly, a grand Ganpati installation at the main foyer entrance stands as a welcoming statement piece, representing prosperity. These distinctive elements contribute to the show's visual impact and will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Talking about the regal set, Puneet Issar who will essay the role of Bhanu Pratap Mahajan, said,

“The first time walking into the set was surreal. Sony SAB and the team of Swastik Productions are leaving no stone unturned, and this set is truly a dream brought to life. The Mahajan house looks classy, oozes luxury and all things magnificent. Keeping in mind the illustrious lifestyle of the rich, the designers, architects and makers have outdone themselves. I personally feel that the ambience of the set really helps me get into character. From the statement pieces to subtle nuances, the true essence of the Mahajan family is felt on the set. Super excited about the show, and hats off to everyone who was part of building this dream, and I can’t wait for the audience to marvel at the beauty of Vanshaj.”

Stay tuned to this space for more info on Sony SAB's Vanshaj, which will hit your television screens on 12th June!