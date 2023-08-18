Fun! Aditi Sharma and the entire team of Katha Ankahee make everyone spellbound with their FUN antics

Aditi Sharma

MUMBAI: The new Sony TV program ‘Katha Ankahee,’ which was created by Sphere Origin, is a replica of the Turkish television series ‘1001 Nights.’ The show features Aditi Sharma, who is well-known for her appearances in dramas like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc., as well as hottie Adnan Khan, who was most recently seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah’ alongside Eisha Singh. The show is off to a wonderful start and is sure to keep its viewers entertained.

Also read: Katha Ankahee: Woah! Aarav makes a place for Viaan to sleep next to him, Teji and Kailash execute their plan

The audience enjoys staying up to date on news about their favorite celebrity and shows. While they wait for their shot, actors frequently update their followers about their lives and occasionally about what happens on the sets behind the scenes of the show they are a part of. 

Here, we're sharing the most recent information, a BTS video of Aditi Sharma to highlight how much fun she and the cast were having while filming the show. Samar Vermani, one of her co-stars, and the rest of the cast, which also included Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan, were seen capturing the video in which all of them were having fun.

On the song Chand Baliyan, all of the team members are seen dancing in the backdrop. They are all having a good time and singing along to the song with all of their hearts. Adnan was seen dancing while coordinating with team members.

Also read: Katha Ankahee: Hurdles! Kailash doesn’t find Viaan suitable, Katha goes to talk to Kailash

Aditi posted a video on social media with her complete squad and let her followers get a glimpse of her fun moments. She appears to be very active on social media, and viewers adore her and Adnan Khan's on-screen chemistry.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

