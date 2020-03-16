Fun Alert! Meet the BADMAASH gang of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is loved by all for its storyline and interesting twists and turns.

The show has recently taken a leap and the story has only interested the viewers more.

People adore the cast and crew's photos and videos just as much as the performances the performers put on screen.

Everything that happens off-screen is enthusiastically liked, and it is fun to watch these videos

Recently, we came across a picture from the sets shared by Alefia Kapadia featuring Manraj Singh, Ajay Nagrath, and Abhinav Kapoor.

Check out the picture below:

The three handsome hunks are lazing around while Alefia has captured their picture in a rather candid way. While Manraj and Ajay are engrossed in talks, Abhinav seems to be busy on his phone. The picture does make a cute one, though.

She has captioned them as being the Badmaash gang and we can’t help but agree.

Meanwhile, the wedding of Vikrant and Sara is planned for the show, as well as the interview that will lead to the signing of the contract.

