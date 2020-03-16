Fun Alert! This Pandya store actress channels her inner Daya Ben and it is hilarious

MUMBAI: The daily soap Pandya Store won a place in everyone's heart thanks to its compelling plot and surprising turns. Shiva and Raavi frequently lead the ratings as the favoured couple, yet viewers can thoroughly identify with all three couples.

The show also recently completed 500 episodes and the cast had a hearty celebration on set.

Fans adore the show's characters and enjoy watching the Pandya family as a unit as they deal with issues and uncertainties in their daily lives.

While they frequently deal with difficult issues and conflict with one another in the show, the reality is totally different.

On social media, the actors and their roles frequently become trends.

The videos and pictures that the cast shares are an instant hit and here we have another video shared by Simran Budharup who plays the role of Rishita Pandya on the show.

In this very hilarious video, we can see how Simran is enacting a rib-tickling dialogue exchange from the show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah between Daya Ben and Jethalal. Simran has perfectly aced the dialouges and expressions. We are instantly reminded of Daya Ben and she does manage to make us laugh.

Meanwhile, on the show, Rishita and Dev proceed to perform the puja for their daughter, but Pandit Ji is astounded to see only one cradle right away. Given that there are two pujas, he searches for the other.

