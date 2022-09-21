Fun and Frolic galore continues in Gokuldham Society

MUMBAI: Residents of Gokuldham society are enjoying in the Rangarang programme. Our mini India residents are looking forward to check their knowledge about the various temples of India. Now it's Iyer's turn - the scientist of Gokuldham - to check his spiritual knowledge.

Anchor Sugandha Mishra shows a temple and requests Iyer to name it. And bingo. Iyer says ‘Brahma ji’s temple at Pushkar and this is the only temple of Brahma Ji.’ Everyone claps while a very proud Babitaji is ecstatic.

After this Taarak Mehta tells the story behind the temple of Brahma Ji and how he is the first scientist who is responsible for the creation of this entire Universe.

This interesting episode will be telecasted on Wednesday 21 September.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3500 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.