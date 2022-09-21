Fun and Frolic galore continues in Gokuldham Society

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 13:18
Fun and Frolic galore continues in Gokuldham Society

MUMBAI: Residents of Gokuldham society are enjoying in the Rangarang programme. Our mini India residents are looking forward to check their knowledge about the various temples of India. Now it's Iyer's turn - the scientist of Gokuldham - to check his spiritual knowledge.

Anchor Sugandha Mishra shows a temple and requests Iyer to name it. And bingo. Iyer says ‘Brahma ji’s temple at Pushkar and this is the only temple of Brahma Ji.’ Everyone claps while a very proud Babitaji is ecstatic. 

After this Taarak Mehta tells the story behind the temple of Brahma Ji and how he is the first scientist who is responsible for the creation of this entire Universe.  

This interesting episode will be telecasted on Wednesday 21 September.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3500 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

Gokuldham society Fun Frolic mini India Anchor Sugandha Mishra Taarak Mehta Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama YouTube Asit Kumarr Modi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 13:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Nitin Sharma to enter Star Plus’ Pandya Store
MUMBAI : The plot of Pandya Store revolves around a grocery store named Pandya store. The store, owned by the late...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: OMG! Kabir comes out of coma, runs to Yuvraj
MUMBAI: Colors Tv’s show - Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is indeed loved by all. Fans are in awe of the sizzling chemistry...
CUTE! You cannot miss this ADORABLE video of Jay Bhanushali with his daughter
MUMBAI : Jay Bhanushali is best known for playing Neev Shergill in Ekta Kapoor's show Kayamath and winning Nach Baliye...
Must Read! From being an auto-driver to being Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star, let’s take a look at ace comedian Raju Srivastava’s journey
MUMBAI : Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58. He reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out...
Spy Bahu: Trap Alert! Mahira’s trap for Yohan, Sejal questions Yohan
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Harphoul Mohini: Woah! Harphoul takes a big decision for Mohini, thanks to Mai
MUMBAI : Colors' show Harphoul Mohini kickstarted a few months ago. The show stars Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh in the...
RECENT STORIES
R. Madhvan
Shocking! R. Madhvan gets trolled for this reason, “Abba Nahi Manenge” fans says on his latest video