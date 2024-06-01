Fun Banter! Check out what Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi doesn’t want Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi to say

Rohit Suchanti posted a story with Aishwarya Khare where we got to see a fun banter time between the two and it’s only adorable to see them together.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 20:59
Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi has won the hearts of its audiences over the years with a great storyline and the chemistry between the leads of the show. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare have become household names due to their characters and are setting couple goals with their on-screen chemistry.

However, while there is an irresistible chemistry on-screen, they are also setting some major friendship goals off-screen by making and posting some hilarious and extremely entertaining reels on their Instagram profile wherein we can see them having fun together and making some good and funny content.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Malishka's Devious Plan to Trade Laxmi Unfolds

The show is filled with some interesting twists and turns and we see Lakshmi and Rishi’s life going through some tough phases. Currently, Lakshmi is shown to be mentally ill and acting childish and while the audience is loving Aishwarya’s performance in the show, there’s no way the audience is not going to take an interest in what happens off-screen.

Earlier, we got to see Aishwarya Khare going for a trip and enjoying a nice cool time in the cold weather with snow around. It seems that the actress has returned for the shooting.

Rohit Suchanti posted a story with Aishwarya Khare where we got to see a fun banter between the two and it’s only adorable to see them together.

Take a look at the video below:

As we can see the two having a fun time on the sets and having a strong bond.

Also read -Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Rishi rushes to Lakshmi as he imagines her in pain

What do you think about this on-screen couple? Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Bhagya Lakshmi Lakshmi Rishi Shalu Rohit Suchanti Zee TV Munira Kudrati Aishwarya Khare serial actress serial actresses hot TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 20:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Motivating! Sheezan Khan learnt an important lesson from co-actor and Animal fame Upendra Limaye, read to know more
MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan is one of the most well-known actors in the television world who rose to fame with his stint in...
Fun Banter! Check out what Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi doesn’t want Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi to say
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi has won the hearts of its audiences over the years with a great storyline and the chemistry...
OMG! Things to take a dark turn in the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, is Aasma safe?
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show has been a favourite since its...
Adorable! Kumkum Bhagya actress Aparna Mishra re-shares a video of her with co-star Krishna Kaul spending time together
MUMBAI: One of the most loved ZEE TV shows, Kumkum Bhagya has seen a lot of changes over the time but has always...
Whoa! Armaan Malik set to tie the knot with Aashna Shroff in 2024; Reveals surprise proposal challenges
MUMBAI: Right now, well-known singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is living his finest life. He has been seeing Aashna...
Drop-Dead Gorgeous! Sakshi Malik just pushed the rewind button on her last year photo shoots breaking the internet with her ultra-hot avatars
MUMBAI : Sakshi Malik is a very well-known model and fitness influencer who will always be remembered for her...
Recent Stories
Armaan
Whoa! Armaan Malik set to tie the knot with Aashna Shroff in 2024; Reveals surprise proposal challenges
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sheezan
Motivating! Sheezan Khan learnt an important lesson from co-actor and Animal fame Upendra Limaye, read to know more
Aasma
OMG! Things to take a dark turn in the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, is Aasma safe?
Aparna
Adorable! Kumkum Bhagya actress Aparna Mishra re-shares a video of her with co-star Krishna Kaul spending time together
Salman
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan lashes out at Ankita Lokhande for her biased decision towards Abhishek Kumar and eliminating him from the show
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is how Abhishek Kumar will re – enter the house; read to know
Vicky
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain reveals Ankita Lokhande is the reason he has lost all his friends