Fun Banter! Check out what Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi doesn’t want Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi to say

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi has won the hearts of its audiences over the years with a great storyline and the chemistry between the leads of the show. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare have become household names due to their characters and are setting couple goals with their on-screen chemistry.

However, while there is an irresistible chemistry on-screen, they are also setting some major friendship goals off-screen by making and posting some hilarious and extremely entertaining reels on their Instagram profile wherein we can see them having fun together and making some good and funny content.

The show is filled with some interesting twists and turns and we see Lakshmi and Rishi’s life going through some tough phases. Currently, Lakshmi is shown to be mentally ill and acting childish and while the audience is loving Aishwarya’s performance in the show, there’s no way the audience is not going to take an interest in what happens off-screen.

Earlier, we got to see Aishwarya Khare going for a trip and enjoying a nice cool time in the cold weather with snow around. It seems that the actress has returned for the shooting.

Rohit Suchanti posted a story with Aishwarya Khare where we got to see a fun banter between the two and it’s only adorable to see them together.

As we can see the two having a fun time on the sets and having a strong bond.

What do you think about this on-screen couple? Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.