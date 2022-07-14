Fun Banter! This shows how much Vanraj cares for his son Samar, Check out

Everybody knows the character of Samar and so everyone is in love with Paras.

MUMBAI: Samar aka Paras Kalanwat is that one loverboy that every girl dreams of during her college days.
Paras plays an important role in television's number 1 show, 'Anupamaa'. Everybody knows the character of Samar and so everyone is in love with Paras. 

Samar Plays the role of Anupama and Vanraj's son where the character of Anupama is played by Rupali Ganguly and the character of Vanraj is played by Sudhanshu Pandey. While Vanraj is a character who is always arrogant and egoistic, Anupama is a character that's very compassionate yet strong and relatable. Samar is loved by viewers as he always supports Anupama and understands her struggles.

A lot of fun keeps happening on the sets of the show but sometimes people get to see that fun on social media apart from just the behind the scene clips. Paras had recently posted a mesmerizing picture of himself on Instagram and while people were busy being lost in his looks, Sudhanshu was being sarcastically caring with his comment. 

People were laughing hard with that unexpected take on the post. Here we show you the picture and you tell us how you feel about this bonding between Sudhanshu and Paras.

Now here's the comment from Sudhanshu.

Latest Video