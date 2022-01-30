FUN FACT! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's on-screen brother-sister Nakuul Mehta and Sneha Namanandi aka Ram and Shivina share THIS interesting similarity in real life

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular running drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been ruling hearts with its interesting twists and turns since the beginning.

The much-awaited show launched on a grand note last year, and within a few months, it managed to garner the attention of viewers.

Ekta Kapoor chose some of the finest actors from the television industry to portray the characters, and her decision proved to be a success.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are doing total justice to their respective characters.

Apart from Nakuul and Disha, the supporting star cast of the show is also doing a great job.

We all know that Ram shares the closest bond with his younger sister Shivina and he can do anything for her.

Ram has proved his love for Shivina several times and gone the extra mile to fulfil all her wishes.

Well, Ram and Shivina have given major brother-sister goals to viewers.

While Ram and Shivina's bond is extremely beautiful on-screen, Nakuul and Sneha share the same bond in real life as well.

We have learned an interesting and fun fact about the actors.

Well, Sneha is a diehard coffee lover, and she is mostly spotted with coffee in real and reel life.

The actress once revealed that even Nakuul is a big-time coffee lover like her in real life.

Sneha also revealed that they always end up talking about coffee on the set.

Hmm... like brother, like sister!

We are sure that viewers will be thrilled to know this interesting fact about these Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-stars.

