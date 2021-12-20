Fun Fact: When Salman Khan PELTED STONES at brother Sohail Khan till he bled and cried PROFUSELY! Find out why…

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is a visual entertainer and it is not only the comedy but we also enjoy some fun-facts rolled out by celebrities.

One of the celebrities who we cannot have enough of is Salman Khan. His life has been quite interesting compromising of his love life, his professional and the family man that he is. Recently, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman once revealed that when they were kids, he and Arbaaz threw stones at Sohail which led to the youngest Khan brother bleeding profusely.

Salman appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019 and had said, “Long time back, we three brothers were watching the movie Tarzan and playing a game that involved stones. I got so engrossed in the game that I accidentally threw the stone at Sohail who was very young at that time. He went behind the dustbin and within a few seconds, Sohail rose from behind the bin crying and bleeding profusely. Arbaaz and I ran from there.”

Isn't this piece of information interesting from the life of Bhaijaan?

CREDIT: TOI