Fun loaded mom-com ‘Jai Mummy Di’ first song ‘Mummy Nu Pasand’ out today and it is the perfect remake you can’t miss!

MUMBAI: While the trailer of the upcoming mom-com ‘Jai Mummy Di’ raked up the quirk amongst all the viewers with the drop of its trailer, the first song from the movie is out and we are totally loving it! Under the production of Luv films and directed by debutant director Navjot Gulati ‘Jai Mummy Di’ starring Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Poonam Dhillon, Supriya Pathak released their first song today!

The makers took to their social media hand;e and shares, “Problem: #MummyNuPasand Nai Aapke BF-GF! Solution: Watch the song and share it with your Mummy too Link in bio. @jaimummydi @mesunnysingh @sonnalliseygall #SupriyaPathak @poonam_dhillon_ @navjotgulati

@sunanda_ss @tanishk_bagchi @sukhemuziicaldoctorz @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira @adil_choreographer @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar”.

The song features the lead pair in a one of its kind hate-love chemistry where the mothers are surely pulling the cards are well, we are waiting for the bombardment of laughter with the slated release. The original music of the song is given by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, crooned by the original singer Sunanda Sharma and has been written by Jaani. It has additional lyrics by Tanishk.

The hook step is very energetic and lively and choreographer Adil Shaikh has done a wonderful job. The film has been shot in the locale of Ghaziabad and each of the characters looks absolutely promising.

The light-hearted family comedy will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children.

Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film has been produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on January 17, 2020.

http://bit.ly/Mummy_Nu_Pasand