A fun quarantine birthday for actress Rekha Rana!

MUMBAI: Actress Rekha Rana surely knows how to bring in her birthday in style even amidst the lockdown in the country. For the Tara actress this was indeed the most incredible birthday she have ever celebrated.

She was truely humbled that JW Marriott Mumbai (Juhu ) sent her birthday cakes through bombay baking company. "I can’t believe that they made cakes especially for my birthday even during this lockdown and also managed to deliver them to my home, it means so much to me than you can think" Shared Rekha Rana who received such amazing suprises on her birthday.

She was overjoyed with amount of birthday wishes she got from various actors like Rahul Roy, Azaz khan and many more. Princess Francoise Sturdaza also wished her good wishes along with producer Marc Baschet and Glen McKay from Paris.

When asked her about her quarantine birthday she said - "I feel this was so far my best birthday, I am always happened to be out of India on my birthdays and this year I was happy to stay at home to follow the rules and still be connected with my near and dear ones & my lovely fans. I'm feeling so blessed and honored with all the birthday wishes I received on my birthday, with so much of calls, msgs, video calls from all over and it's more special to me when you share your birthday with the legend Sachin Tendulkar."

"I was so touched when my neice and nephew made such special drawings for me on my birthday I'm truly blessed and I'm really thankful for such an amazing day. And the last thing I want to say is God has beautiful ways for us and ways to keep our life filled with happiness & blessings.

We have to find reasons to celebrate, spread happiness, joy, faith and keep afloat in this difficult times by believing in God." Signed off Rekha Rana.