Fun Time! Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek’s Australia tour is full of fun banter, and here is a proof

Kapil Sharma is all set to make his comeback with the third season of The Kapil Sharma Show with some additions in the existing team

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 12:33
Fun Time! Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek’s Australia tour is full of fun banter, and here is a proof

MUMBAI : Comedian Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek join Kapil Sharma for an Australia trip for a live show. Kiku on his Instagram shared a video featuring him and Krushna Abhishek grooving inside a car to Tesher's hit song Jalebi Baby. The video is from Sydney, Australia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kiku Sharda (@kikusharda)

Sharing the video, Kiku simply wrote, “Sydney.” The two are sitting inside an open top car and Kiku is recording their video.

Also Read:Shocking! Krushna Abhishek is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season; this is what he said

As the video went viral, fans started pouring in their reactions. One person said, “Dance bhi kar lete ho (You guys can dance as well),” another one asked, “Where is Kapil Sharma?” One joked, “Aapki zindagi sahi chal rahi hai (You guys are living you life).” Many others dropped hearts and laughing emojis in the comments section of the video.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Krushna Abhishek confirms his return to the show? Read to know more

Last month, Kapil Sharma announced the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show that will air from September 10. Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh will return for the new season.

Meanwhile, rubbishing all the rumors of quitting the show, Krushna was quoted saying as, "Nothing is wrong, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don't know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again."

Credit: Hindustan Times
    
 

Television Krushna Abhishek Kiku Sharda The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Kapil sharma Australia Tour Jalebi Baby TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 12:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Woah! Shehnaaz Gill praises ‘Aladdin’ fame Siddharth Nigam for his performance in Salman Khan’s film, and the latter’s reaction is unmissable
MUMBAI : Siddharth Nigam is a renowned name in showbiz. His daily soap, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga became the audience...
Awesome! StarPlus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin touches This momentous milestone | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows among the audience. The show stars Neil...
Heart-warming! Sidharth Shukla’s Death Anniversary: Family attends prayer meet with Brahma Kumari
MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla had become a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss and his loss was mourned by the...
Aww! Sushmita Sen’s heartfelt note for Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa post their reconciliation will surely melt your heart
MUMBAI : Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen’s marriage with Charu Asopa was in troubled waters but the duo has...
Unbelievable! Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger who is taking internet by storm
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai is known for her beauty and even has quite a few look-alikes around the world. Among them,...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Rakhi takes the baby from Toshu’s hand
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Aww! Sushmita Sen’s heartfelt note for Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa post their reconciliation will surely melt your heart
Aww! Sushmita Sen’s heartfelt note for Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa post their reconciliation will surely melt your heart
Latest Video