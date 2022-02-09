Fun Time! Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek’s Australia tour is full of fun banter, and here is a proof

MUMBAI : Comedian Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek join Kapil Sharma for an Australia trip for a live show. Kiku on his Instagram shared a video featuring him and Krushna Abhishek grooving inside a car to Tesher's hit song Jalebi Baby. The video is from Sydney, Australia.

Sharing the video, Kiku simply wrote, “Sydney.” The two are sitting inside an open top car and Kiku is recording their video.

Also Read:Shocking! Krushna Abhishek is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season; this is what he said

As the video went viral, fans started pouring in their reactions. One person said, “Dance bhi kar lete ho (You guys can dance as well),” another one asked, “Where is Kapil Sharma?” One joked, “Aapki zindagi sahi chal rahi hai (You guys are living you life).” Many others dropped hearts and laughing emojis in the comments section of the video.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Krushna Abhishek confirms his return to the show? Read to know more

Last month, Kapil Sharma announced the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show that will air from September 10. Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh will return for the new season.

Meanwhile, rubbishing all the rumors of quitting the show, Krushna was quoted saying as, "Nothing is wrong, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don't know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again."

Credit: Hindustan Times



