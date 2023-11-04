Funny! Gaurav Khanna reveals about his hilarious first meeting with Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. These days, the show's track focuses quite an interesting narrative on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage life.
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses quite an interesting narrative on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage life. The entire story has a big twist, with Anuj and Anupama getting separated.

Talking about the show, one of the most admired characters of the show, Anuj, played by Gaurav Khanna, doesn’t just have a great presence in the show but also rules on social media where he posts a lot of behind-the-scenes videos and some personal times of his life.

Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for a pretty long time and has gained a lot of experience for sure. The show Anupamaa has given him a lot of recognition.

Recently, Gaurav Khanna was seen attending the birthday bash of Rupali Ganguly and Tellymasala got a chance to interview him.

On his reaction to Rupali's birthday bash, Gaurav Khanna appreciates the hardwork and time she puts into the role of Anupama and believes that she deserves all the fun and excitement that there is.

Talking about the bond he shares with Rupali, he mentions that he is fortunate to work with someone with whom his wavelength matches perfectly. It makes working a lot more easy and fun.

While sharing some memorable instances with Rupali, Gaurav mentions their meeting for the first time. He laughingly reveals that Rupali commented that he looks of her son's age. Till date, they laugh at this memory.

Hence, it is proved that the beautiful bond shown in Anupamaa is partly because of the wonderful bond Gaurav and Rupali share off camera.

