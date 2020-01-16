A furious Salman Khan to throw Madhurima out of the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been a show about controversies and brawls. The show is in its 13th season and we can say that it takes us back to the chaos which we witnessed in the season 4 of the show.

Now the house always witnesses some or the other controversies as the fights in the house go out of control. In the recent episode it was shocking to see Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s fight in Bigg Boss 13 last night, as we saw Vishal threw water on Madhurima and then she smacked him repeatedly with a frying pan.

The show nearing to its finale and the race for the winner is just getting more intense. Now it’s been four months since the show premiered and since the viewers have seen huge fights that take place on the show, Asim and Siddarth got violent with each other and were punished for the same.

Bigg Boss keeps reminding the contestants of the no physical violence rule in the house but there is no surprises there as the housemates keep forgetting them. Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s fight in last night’s episode also took a violent turn.

All fight started when Madurima called Vishal a behenji and this instigated Vishal who then went and threw water on Madhurima who was sleeping on the bed.

Bigg Boss warned them first as they splashed water not only on the cameras but also the mics. Madhurima lost her cool and took a frying pan from the kitchen, and then she smacked his butt with the Pan which left the housemates in shock.

Bigg Boss then announced that the two would be punished over the weekend. Now, according to the Instagram page ‘biggboss__khabari’, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will throw Madhurima out of the house.

Well, owing to her this behaviour there are reports doing the rounds that during the weekend ka vaar episode Salman will tell her to leave the house and don’t forget this can happen as in the past also he has thrown out contestants., though there is no confirmation about the same.

In last night’s episode, we also saw Vishal Aditya Singh insisting that he wants to leave the house. However, he stayed back after Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz convinced him.

Well since Madurima and Vishal have entered the house they haven’t got along with each other and constantly have been fighting and creating problems for themselves.

