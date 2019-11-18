News

Gada Electronics Gets The Mishti Bengali Feel

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 12:55 PM

MUMBAI: To have your favorite person visit you either at home or at your workplace can make your day quite exciting as you await them. There’s a feeling of happiness and generally, the atmosphere around you feels all charged up. In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions’ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethaa Lal too is completely charged up. Babeetta along with her friends is going to visit Gada Electronics to make a purchase and Jethaa Lal as the host is prepping up in anticipation of throwing them a grand welcome. As a good host would, Jethaa Lal has called for snacks and the richest of Bengali sweets for his guests and is getting the shop and the godown cleaned and orderly.

Being her neighbor, Jethaa Lal believes it is his duty to make Babeetta ji and her friends feel special and, that hosting them to make them feel at home is the least he can do. After all, even Babeetta’s friends must know how good a neighbor she has. Besides, every shopkeeper or shop owner should be available for his customers to provide them exemplary service.

Now it’ll be interesting to see how overwhelmed Babeetta feels with Jethaa Lal’s hospitality and what her friends will think about it all. Nevertheless, as we all know, everything always ends well here and it comes along with its share of great entertainment and loads of laughter.

Tags > Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Roshan, Madhavi, Jethala, Babita, Anjali, Taarak, Sodhi, Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Neha Mehta, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Samay Shah, Kush Shah, Shyam Pathak, Gurucharan Singh, TellyChakkar,

