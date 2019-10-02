Gandhi Jayanti: Erica Fernandes shares her thoughts on Mahatma Gandhi’s ideologies

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes, who is currently one of the most popular television actresses, is inspired by the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi.



Sharing her thoughts on Mahatma Gandhi and his ideologies on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Erica said to Pinkvilla, “Gandhi Ji had said live as if you were to die tomorrow, learn as if you were to live forever. I truly believe in this thought as we have one life and we should not have any regrets in life. One needs to make the best of what they have today and enjoy the moment which we tend to forget sometimes in the rat race of life."



She added, "We are always just looking for what we don't have rather than enjoying we have and truly being grateful for all our blessings."



On the professional front, Erica made her debut in the Indian television industry back in 2016 with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in which she was paired up opposite Shaheer Sheikh. She is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress plays the female lead role in the show and is seen opposite Parth Samthaan.