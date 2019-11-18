Gandii Baat 2 fame Rahul Jaittly bags Zee Punjabi's Heer Ranjha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.



We exclusively reported in the past about Zee Group coming up with an all new channel for the Punjabi audience.

(Read Here :Zee Group to launch a new channel Zee Punjabi

The channel will reportedly be called Ghaint Punjabi.



Now, TellyChakkar has its hand on the name of one of the leads in the show.



According to our sources, Gandii Baat 2 fame Rahul Jaittly will be seen in the show. He will apperently play the main negative character in the show.



We couldn't connect with actor for a comment.



