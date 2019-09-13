Gandii Baat fame Anveshi Jain touches 1 million followers on Instagram

Anveshi Jain is living her dream life – appreciation from the audience, projects with leading directors/producers, and 1 million followers on Instagram – and the actress can’t keep calm.

Grateful for having such a big family of 1 Million people on Instagram, Anveshi says, “I can’t express how overwhelmed I am. I want to thank all the people who have been a part of this journey directly or indirectly.”

The actress says that she was expecting something as good as this because her intentions were always in the favour of public. “I kind of saw that coming when I was Googled innumerably, and I kept myself at it - in terms of engaging the crowd by posting 2-3 pictures every day and interacting with them about everything,” she states.

Had she not been an actress, Anveshi would have still made vlogs on dating.

“One thing I have learned in life is that it’s never about you, it shouldn’t be about you. That's the reason why I always think about ways in which I can be a valuable addition to people’s lives. With this intention, I keep sharing useful and motivating data,” she mentions, adding, “I said what I wanted to say and never worried about getting accepted by the society and people. This is a generation of realism and that’s what is celebrated.”

Though she is grateful to see that number (1 Million), Anveshi is not at all obsessed with social media in any way. “I only post either when I am travelling or having my meal. It doesn’t take a single minute from my routine work. Using social media is a very conscious choice, and I know how to immune myself from instant dopamine high that likes and comments give."

On social media turning addictive for people, Anveshi says, “It is extremely addictive and that is why social media platforms like Tiktok and Instagram are doing so well. It gives you a sense of entitlement and productivity. However, one needs to remember that if done correctly these are going to be one of the best sources of passive income in the coming time.”