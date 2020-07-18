Ganeshotsav special on Star Plus: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty and Sonu Sood to perform

MUMBAI: It’s raining exclusive news on TellyChakkar.com!

Earlier in the day we reported about Star Plus’ rolling out a special 2 hours episode dedicated to the celebration of Ganeshotsav.

We also mentioned that who’s who of the Television industry including Divyanka Tripathi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Surbhi Jyoti among others will perform in the event. Apart from performances by actors, singers like Shankar Mahadevan and Alaka Yagnik will also be a part of the show.

Now, we have an exclusive update on other performances in the special episode.

The channel and makers are trying to make the event a grand celebration by including popular names of Bollywood. Sources have it that actors like Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Vidyut Jammwal and Shilpa Shetty will also shake a leg in the grand event.

The shooting for the same is expected to take place in the first week of August.

