Ganeshotsav special on Star Plus: Divyanka, Shakti, Rithvik, Siddharth, Surbhi and others to perform

MUMBAI : 2020 is certainly a year which we would like to omit from our calendar! The outbreak of Coronavirus has brought lives to standstill. People are constantly in the fear of getting infected with the virus. However, it is well said that the show must go on.

Along with people, the entertainment industry is steadily coming back to track. Shoots have resumed and actors and makers are taking all the possible precautions to keep the ball rolling.

However, amid pandemic people are missing out on the fun of celebrating festivals. This year Maharashtra government has asked to have low-key Ganpati festival celebration this year in the view of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the avid TV lovers can look forward to a grand Ganeshotsav celebration on Star Plus.

According to our sources, the channel will have a special two-hour celebration episode in the last week of August. The list of popular television actors namely Divyanka Tripathi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shakti Mohan, Surbhi Jyoti, Siddharth Nigam, Karan V Grover and others will be seen performing on famous dance numbers.

Along with dance performances, viewers can enjoy listening to melodious singers Shankar Mahadevan and Alka Yagnik.

The shooting for the same is expected to take place in the first week of August.

TellyChakkar will soon update with further developments. Stay tuned!

