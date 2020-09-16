Gangs of Filmistan Ke Rasode Mae Kon Tha?

MUMBAI: Well, if you thought you have seen all the spoof versions of Rasode Mae Kaun Tha? Then you are absolutely wrong. The best is yet to come at Star Bharat’s Gangs of Filmistan where the truth will come out!

Well the episode is absolutely going to be a laughing riot because we are going to see Sunil Grover as Gopi Bahu. The show is going on a different level in terms of it’s amazing and humorous content.

From doing spoofs on International films like Titanic to the best of Bollywood, every episode has the best to offer.

Rasode mae Kon ta reprise of the dialogue by a music composer Yashraj Mukhate and he is almost seen a different version of the songs. This version is something that he and the entire nation will be watching out for.

So all you need to do is watch today’s episode and….