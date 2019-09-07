Ganpati Special: Find out your favourite celebrity's favourite sweet

MUMBAI : Lord Ganesha holds dominion over all living beings and to a certain extent to celestial beings. The much-awaited festival in Maharashtra is the coming of Elephant God, which is celebrated amidst huge fanfare, food and festivities. Going by the annals in mythology Ganpati Bappa’s favourite food is modak, and without any guesses, Lord Ganesh is called Modak Priya. Like all of us, our tinsel celebrities, ravel this festival to the fullest, by relishing delectable sweets, savoury and especially they gorge on humble modak. Over the year, various flavours of modak are gaining popularity and why not just, these celebrities love to pamper their taste buds. Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani can’t take his hands off modak. “I wait for this time of the year every year we host the Lord Ganesha in our humble abode, and my favourite modak is dark chocolate modak. It’s delicious,” says Bijlani.

On the other hand, the blue-eyed boy of Indian television Ssharad Malhotra's favourite sweet is chocolate modak with dry fruit filling. He says, "My taste buds can't resist modaks. I love to try different sweets and recently I tried Kesar modak it was delicious." Here are a few actors, who love to experiment with food, just like his roles actor Mrunal Jain loves to try different types of modaks. "I love to try different flavours of modaks, from coffee flavoured to hazelnut flavoured modaks, but my all-time favourite is dry fruit modaks," says actor Mrunal Jain. But for Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji- fame Jasmine Bhasin it's only strawberry modak. " I just can't resist strawberry modaks, they simply melt in my mouth," states Bhasin.Markets are filled with a variety of modaks, and over the years this small sweet has been through evolution, and now we have a variety of modaks. From ukadiche modak to fried modak to fruit- flavoured modaks or delicious Lotus with Modak made of dark milk white chocolate.