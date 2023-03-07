Garima Jain of Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' Emphasizes Impact Over Screen Space

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI: Garima Jain is a talented actress who is currently seen as Sakshi in Star Bharat's popular show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho,' shares her perspective on the significance of screen space and the importance of leaving a lasting impact as an actor.

Garima Jain expressed her belief that screen space should not be the primary concern for actors. Instead, she emphasized the significance of the character's depth and the impression it leaves on the audience. Throughout her successful career, Garima has portrayed various small roles with limited screen time, but she has always dedicated herself wholeheartedly to each character.

She says, “For me, it's not about the amount of screen space I receive; it's about the role I portray and the impact it creates," said Garima. "I have always focused on delivering my best performance and leaving a lasting impression, regardless of the screen time allocated to me. Every opportunity, no matter how small, is a chance to showcase my talent and connect with the audience."

As Sakshi in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho,' Garima Jain has continued to impress audiences with her portrayal of the character. She portrays a grey shade character in the show who is here to create a rift between Dev and Vidhi as Jay has instructed her. With her performance as a grey shade character in the show Garima has changed her viewers perspective who typecasted her in girl next door roles. However, her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her role as ‘Sakshi’ has made her a standout performer in the show, capturing the hearts of viewers with her talent and versatility.

Will Sakshi succeed in her plans to create misunderstanding between Dev and Vidhi? To know what happens next.

Stay tuned to watch ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ every Monday-Friday at 8:00 PM only on Star Bharat.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 16:16

