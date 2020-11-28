Garima Srivastava bags Colors’ Namak Ishq Ka

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The promo of the show is already out and is garnering a lot of appreciation. The show also has Bigg Boss and Nazar fame actress Monalisa and popular actor Aditya Ojha.

Now, the latest update is that popular actress Garima Srivastava will also be seen in the show and will have a pivotal role to portray.

Garima has been a part of shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Nimki Mukhiya, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka among many others.

We couldn’t connect with Garima for a comment.

Well, apart from Namak Ishq Ka, Four Lions Pvt Ltd recently launched a new show titled Imlie on Star Plus. The producers are also in talks to roll out a show for Sony TV.

