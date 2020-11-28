Gashmeer Mahajani on his television debut, his acting and his perfect search for the Holy Grail

MUMBAI: In an extensive interview, Gashmeer Mahajani talks to Swati Soni about his acting tools and the road ahead

There are specific questions I've wanted to ask Gashmeer Mahajani. Why this colossally talented actor with mercurial streaks, has decided to play his bet on television. Why? Mahajani who refuses to succumb to staid ideas and who wouldn't let anyone dictate his performances chose to make a debut in television, where actors barely have a say? What made him sign STAR TV's sitcom Imli, the show which is creating ripples of excitement?

But most importantly, I want to know the method behind his untiring madness that informs of his myriad performances and how he falls in love with risks? And Gashmeer readily answers it all.

"I love acting, and that is not restricted to the forms where my craft will be projected. I am passionate about acting and pretence is what I hate," he said-- without being bemused. My next set of oh- so complicated questions were equally handled with great panache. Playing a lead for a television show may dent your image as you are quite a name in the Marathi film industry. Your thoughts on that? "Well! I wear no façade, and my fans know it. The characters that I portray are real and not over-the-top. The medium could be any -- be it cinema, theatre or television. It's the character and the storyline that attracts me," he added.

Gashmeer is fastidious when it comes to role selection, and that decision is intuitive for him. "I have to fall in love with the character. When Aditya's role was offered to me what drew me to him was subtlety and restrictiveness. I like to play characters that are real, and Aditya is real," he quipped. Then the obvious question I ask, how you will manage daily soap and movies? "The pandemic, though not called for, played a blessing in disguise. Uncertainty is looming in the film industry; we are unsure when theatres will open up, and here I get this opportunity to exploit my talent further, then why not grab it," he insisted. "For those who are not in the know, I have two films ready to be released next year, so the audience will get to see a lot of me."

Talking about his upcoming project, Gashmeer will be seen in a romantic flick opposite Mrinmyee Godbole and in another a historical movie. He is all set to make his web debut with Salman Khan-Banijay production's next outing for SonyLiv.

Gashmeer uses the same tools he wielded so deftly in all his movies be it Bonus, where he played the rich brat or Mala Kahich Problem Nahi, where he played an understanding spouse or a die-hard lover in Carry on Maratha, the actor in him gives out the best.

"I love to work on the understated emotion of the character and then try to build an entirely different version of masculinity. In the process, you become more aware of your shortcomings. There are times I discuss flaws in the film-making with my director, but at times you land on a tricky pitch. I believe a good actor will only resonate truth and honesty if he aces his skills. Otherwise, we all know the camera doesn't lie," he stated.

My next question was a cannonball. Are you happy with the career graph? "When you're trying to figure things out in your career, you get a lot of advice. People are telling you that you should be doing this, and other people are saying you should be doing that. Though my Bollywood debut was a debacle, I didn't give up, and I thought of that move as a foot in the door, my sole purpose is to learn, unlearn and relearn and that is visible in my work," he said.



What comes next? "I breathe cinema, I love choreographing, and one day you will see me behind the camera soon. Ever since I can remember, Gurudutt Sahab has inspired me. He feels like one of those performers who spent his entire career soaking up what he could from the diverse range of actors with whom he worked, all leading up to his turn behind the camera. Maybe one day I would be atleast an ounce worth of him," he concluded. We said, Amen!!!