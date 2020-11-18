Gashmeer Mahajani loves THIS about his new show Imlie

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another interesting insight into the life of your favorite celebrity. Recently the much-anticipated serial of Star Plus' titled Imlie went on air. The show has already garnered praise for its stellar cast and the viewers can't stop appreciating the different story-line.

We have always been at the forefront of reporting about Imlie and we also broke the news of Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Mayuri Deshmukh bagging the show as the lead trio.

The new show is said to be a love story which will revolve around three lives.

Gashmeer will be seen portraying the role of a journalist, Aditya Kumar Tripathi and since the character backdrop is set up in Delhi, Gashmeer had to pull out all the stops to perfect his on-screen avatar.

The talented actor believes in working on himself and not seeking inspiration from another as it tends to limit one’s performance. In the meanwhile, Gashmeer has also been working on perfecting the dialect required for his character. All of this has helped him shape Aditya as a character in the show.

Tellychakkar recently got into an Exclusive conversation with Gashmeer Mahajani and asked him what he loves about the new show

Gashmeer says, '' I feel a very big role is been played by the Production House Four Lions Films to get the best out of us actors, they really don't make me miss my film set. When I decided to do Imlie which is my first daily soap, everybody scared me that working on a tv serial is very different from a film set and it will be very tough to adjust, but luckily I am having an impeccable experience working with the production house and all comforts and requirements are dealt with time.''

The actor concludes with a TIP for actors, '' If you ever want to switch from movies to daily soap it's better to work with this kind of production house that has its foundation rock solid.''.

Four Lions Films is the same production house that has hit shows like Ishqbaaz, Nazar, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and many more to its name.

The production house is helmed by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

Well, we wish the new show a good run on the tv screens!

