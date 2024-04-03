Gashmeer Mahajani reveals real reason behind sabbatical as he resumes work following 7-month break

Gashmeer

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani's skill as an actor on the big and small screens has won over audiences. He abruptly had to leave his previous program, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, in the middle of things, even though he was performing well. For the past six months, Gashmeer has not been employed. He recently spoke with the popular news portal and went into great detail regarding his break. The actor also discussed the variety of projects he has planned for this year.

When Gashmeer Mahajani looked back on his seven-month hiatus, he explained that his mother's health was the reason for the pause. He said, “It was the time when my mother needed me the most. I had to be with my family. I was just coping with my father’s (veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani) loss. So getting my mother back on her feet became my topmost priority.”

The 38-year-old actor also discussed how, following his father's death, trolls referred to him as an irresponsible son. He said that his father used to only visit them on his own choice and that he left them a long time ago. But they were incredibly friendly despite everything. “My mother had a lot of health issues already. She had recovered from that and suddenly this news broke. She collapsed again. There was a lot of trolling happening at that time which was insanely wild,” added Gashmeer.

The Imlie star also disclosed if he felt negatively affected by trolling. He quoted, “I was upset with the media and did feel a little bad. People were talking rubbish and I would stress out when it used to reach my mother. I couldn’t make her unread what she had already read. So that was the only difficult thing that would bother me. I tried to keep her away from all this.”

Gashmeer said he may move on in life, but he would never get over the loss of his father. He claimed that his memories will cause him pain throughout his entire life in one way or another.

Gashmeer Mahajani is a professional who is now working on two OTT series and a movie. His most recent role was in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal as Armaan Oberoi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 01:30

