Gauahar and Zaid goof up in this dance video!

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular personalities in the glamour world. She has been a part of both film and television projects and impressed the viewers with her performance. Currently, she is making headlines for her personal life. She is all set to tie the knot with music composer Ismail Darbar's son, Zaid Darbar, in December.

Just recently, she made her relationship official by sharing a cute picture with her beau and gave the news of her being in a solid relationship.

Now, the actress is not shying away from being lovey-dovey with Zaid. The lovebirds took off to Dubai and spent some quality time recently with each other. They also spent time with Gauahar’s family.

We now came across a video where the duo is seen dancing on a song from Rajkumar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's movie Chalang. However, a small goof-up occurs.

In the video, the way they perform is amazing, but at the end, it looks like they lose balance and Zaid falls on Gauahar.

This was Gauahar and Zaid’s blooper video, but the two look adorable and lovely together.

As per media reports, the couple has locked December 24 for their nikah, and they have the full blessings of their families.

Well, Gaza is one of the most loved real-life couples and they set major relationship goals!

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

