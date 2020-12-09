Gauahar Khan always wanted a winter wedding

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan, who is all set to get married Zaid Darbar on Christmas this year, has revealed that she always wanted a winter wedding because it is her favourite season.

The actress shared she loves to spend time with her family in Delhi during winter.

"Winter!! My fave season is here ... yay ( BTW always wanted a winter wedding ) special love for sweaters ... what's your fave part about winters ?? Mine is the time I spend with my fam in Delhi!" Gauahar wrote on her verified Instagram account on Wednesday.

The actress also shared a photo where she poses in a beige sweater and green pants.

Gauahar is all set to get married to music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid on December 25.

The actress recently announced her wedding date on social media and also shared that it will be an intimate family affair due to the ongoing pandemic.