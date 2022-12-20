Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce their pregnancy; Congratulations pour in from friends, industry, and fans

MUMBAI : Gauahar Khan is one of the most well-known actors in the entertainment space right now. She made her Bollywood debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. She has since appeared in multiple films. Gauahar rose to popularity when she entered the reality show Bigg Boss Season 7, and she went on to become the winner of the show.

Since then, she has gone on to do many fantastic series and movies like Parchhayee, Taandav, Bestseller, and Salt City. Now Gauahar was seen playing the role of a tough cop who uncovered the truth of the medical exam scam in India.

Gauahar Khan met and fell in love with social media influencer Zaid Darbar. The two got married in a wonderful ceremony, and fans of the two adore the couple.

The two often take to social media to share their upcoming projects, updates about life, general fun reels and more. But today, Gauahar’s announcement has made fans emotional. Today Gauahar and Zaid announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby, and everyone was thrilled on hearing this. In the post she wrote, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too.”

Fans, colleagues, and friends from the industry have taken to their post to shower their blessings on the couple. This is indeed very joyous news, and TellyChakkar extends its hearty congratulations to the couple!

