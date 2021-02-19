Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revisit the place where they first met; details inside

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are one of the most popular and adorable couples.

The newlyweds recently took a stroll down memory lane as they visited the same hospital in Pune where they first met over a video call. On Thursday, the Tandav actor took to her Instagram handle to reveal the same by sharing a streak of videos with her husband from Usha Nursing Home.

For the uninitiated, in one of their interviews post-marriage, Gauahar had revealed that she and Zaid started talking with each other when she was in Pune and her father was admitted to the hospital.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, celebrity couple Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan had spilt the beans on their first-ever meeting and how they started talking to each other, in detail. During their interview, the man and wife had revealed first meeting each other over a video call because while Zaid was in Mumbai, Gauahar was in Pune at that time because her beloved father was admitted to the hospital there. Now, yesterday, i.e. February 18, 2021, the Begum Jaan actor took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the location where they first met. In the video, she is heard saying, "Fun fact: When I first met Zaid, I was right here in this ward, in Pune. We started talking over a video call. And guess what? it was raining and today we're back in the same hospital and it's raining again."

Later, Zaid took to his Instagram Stories to show the exact place in the hospital where he 'had fallen in love' with Gauahar. The power couple also got into a mushy banter as Ismail Darbar's son asked his wifey, "How much do you love me and this bench?" In her response, the 37-year-old expressed saying, "A lot. This is all the memories of how we started talking".

