Gauahar Khan gets emotional looking at her throwback picture as a contestant of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is in the news. The show's grand finale will happen on March 2. Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha are the top five finalists of the show.
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is in the news. The show's grand finale will happen on March 2. Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha are the top five finalists of the show. 

Shiv Thakare got eliminated during the semi-final of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The show has been one of the most loved dance reality shows. Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi are the judges of the show. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are the hosts of the show.

Gauahar Khan has been a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa earlier. She was a participant in the third season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She emerged as the first runner-up of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. The show was won by Bhaichung Bhutia. Now, one of Gauahar's fans posted her picture of being a participant in the show to being the host of the show.

Gauahar reposted that on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Awwwwww this made me soooo emotional ! Alhamdulillah. I'm so so grateful to the almighty for every single opportunity along the way ! 15 years years apart ! Wow! Allahumma baarik ! Thank u to all who have given me immense love in my journey!"

Talking about the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, it will be a grand one as the makers have planned to make it big with some amazing twists and turns. The show will have some never-seen-before acts and many big celebrities will attend the finale episode.

The judges and the hosts of the show might also perform during the finale. The finalists will have to give around 2-3 performances. The winner of the show will get the grand trophy and a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 00:33

