Gauahar Khan to play Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is a popular face in the world of entertainment. She is a model as well as an actress. She has worked in a number of Bollywood films. The model-cum-actress acted in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan. Now, latest reports suggest that the actress, who has been busy with a couple of her digital series projects, has been locked to play Komolika in Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan starrer hit TV soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.



For the uninitiated, previously Hina Khan played the role of Komolika on the show. Given that Komolika continues to be an essential part of the show, and with Hina not returning, the makers are looking forward to rope in someone who can do justice to the character.



A source told Pinkvilla, "The makers are very keen on having Gauahar on-board to play Komolika on the show. Gauahar even gave the look test and has been in constant talks with the production house. The makers seem convinced and are insisting on having Khan as the new Komolika, but Gauahar is in a dilemma given that she has other web series and projects in hand. However, final talks and modalities are yet to be discussed."