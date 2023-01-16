Gauahar Khan reveals the special person who brought her husband Zaid Darbar in her life

MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of the television industry.

They have a massive fan following, and fans love watching them together.

The couple has come together for many projects, and the fans love watching them together on screen.

In many interviews, Gauahar has revealed how Zaid came into her life when she was completely down and her father was seriously ill in the hospital.

In a recent video, Gauahar revealed that special person who brought Zaid in her life.

The actress said, “I met Zaid at a very curious time in my life when my father was seriously ill in the hospital. I feel somewhere that my dad brought him into my life and both their names also start with the letter ‘Z’.”

She further said, “The weirdest thing that happened was when they were travelling from Bandra (Mumbai) in hill road, there were two shops that were names Zafar (Gauahar’s dads name), and Zaid and I were shocked as to how these two names came together at the perfect time, and I knew then that this was meant to be.”

Well, there is no doubt that Zaid and Gauahar are one of the most loved couples, and they give major couple goals.

