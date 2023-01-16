Gauahar Khan reveals the special person who brought her husband Zaid Darbar in her life

Gauahar and Zaid are one of the most loved and cherished couples of television. Recently, the actress revealed who that special person is who brought Zaid in her life.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 08:30
Gauahar Khan reveals the special person who brought her husband Zaid Darbar in her life

MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of the television industry.

They have a massive fan following, and fans love watching them together.

The couple has come together for many projects, and the fans love watching them together on screen.

In many interviews, Gauahar has revealed how Zaid came into her life when she was completely down and her father was seriously ill in the hospital.

In a recent video, Gauahar revealed that special person who brought Zaid in her life.

The actress said, “I met Zaid at a very curious time in my life when my father was seriously ill in the hospital. I feel somewhere that my dad brought him into my life and both their names also start with the letter ‘Z’.”

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar enjoy a drive together in Mumbai; watch video

She further said, “The weirdest thing that happened was when they were travelling from Bandra (Mumbai) in hill road, there were two shops that were names Zafar (Gauahar’s dads name), and Zaid and I were shocked as to how these two names came together at the perfect time, and I knew then that this was meant to be.”

Well, there is no doubt that Zaid and Gauahar are one of the most loved couples, and they give major couple goals.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar enjoy a drive together in Mumbai; watch video

Zaid Darbar Gauahar Khan Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss Voot Colors love couples Reality show social media TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav gives a lift to Abhimanyu, the latter sees Abhir’s picture
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Paritosh’s mistake to ruin Anuj and Anupama’s picnic?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Aahana Kumra reveals her first celebrity crush – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Aahana Kumra is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She has left a mark with her strong...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi to feel jealous of Abhir and Abhimanyu’s bond?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi makes a shocking decision; breaks Rishi's heart 
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Check out the times when Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh has raised the temperature with her hot looks
Check out the times when Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh has raised the temperature with her hot looks

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tejasswi Prakash clears the air about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; here is what she had to say
Tejasswi Prakash clears the air about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; here is what she had to say
Bade Achhe lagte Hain 2: WOW! Check out BEAUTIFUL candid moments from the set
Bade Achhe lagte Hain 2: WOW! Check out BEAUTIFUL candid moments from the set
EXCLUSIVE! “I think my useless talent would be that I apply my brain everywhere, even when it is not necessary”, says Rohit Chau
EXCLUSIVE! “I think my useless talent would be that I apply my brain everywhere, even when it is not necessary”, says Rohit Chaudhary
EXCLUSIVE! “My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra” says Sushmita Banik while opening up about her thoughts on fas
EXCLUSIVE! “My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra” says Sushmita Banik while opening up about her thoughts on fashion
OOPS! From Abhijeet Sawant to Isha Sharvani, here is a list of reality tv contestants who disappeared after getting fame
OOPS! From Abhijeet Sawant to Isha Sharvani, here is a list of reality tv contestants who disappeared after getting fame
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal reveals the reason why he is called the ‘Angry Man’ on television
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal reveals the reason why he is called the ‘Angry Man’ on television