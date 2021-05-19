As Gauahar Khan shares this video with Zaid Darbar, a troll says ‘Women are always at men’s feet’; the actress gives a befitting reply

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular personalities in the glamour world. She has been a part of both film and television projects and impressed the viewers with her performance. Currently, she is making headlines for her personal life.

The actress is no stranger to trolls, and she is known to hit back with befitting replies! Gauahar has often been targeted by trolls on social media, but she takes none of their nonsense, and gives it back to them with a stern reply of her own. Recently, she posted a goofy video on her Instagram handle which showed her laying down while her husband Zaid Darbar rested his legs on her. A troll made a nasty comment on this video, and Gauahar slammed him.

Gauahar Khan shared the video and wrote, “A Love like this .... hehehehe #Goofies #crazies #Gaza @zaid_darbar #reels #trending.” While reacting to this video, a troll commented, “True Islam the women is a domination of man and always at his feet." Gauahar was furious to read this, and she responded to the troll by asking him to learn and explore before talking bullsh*t. She wrote, “No loser, it's called comfort, friendship, love n companionship. In Islam the woman is described at not above nor below a man, it's next to him, so she can be close to his heart. Learn n explore before u talk some bullsh*t." She later also blocked the troll, and commented, “Marcautomation ,this loser didn’t deserve niceness n a respectful answer . #Block !”

In other news, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were spotted in the city by the paparazzi on the occasion of Eid. As the two made their way, they refused to pose for the paparazzi, and Gauahar was seen requesting the paparazzi not to click their pictures.

