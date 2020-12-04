Gauahar Khan's sister Nigaar arrives in Mumbai, kickstarts the pre-wedding celebration

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25. The preparations for the wedding have begun already, and Gauahar’s sister Nigaar Khan has arrived in Mumbai. Gauahar went to pick her up from the Mumbai airport along with Zaid Darbar, and a few of their friends. Nigaar was seen dancing at the airport as she was welcomed with the ‘dhol’ and a whole lot of excitement!

Nigaar posted a selfie with Gauahar, Zaid, and friends Neelu and Shaju. Sharing the snap, she wrote, “Sooo much love.., tooooo much fun #Alhamdulillah .. thank you my Gau, Zaid, Neelu & Shaju oh I missed you guys soooooo much.. #TouchdownMumbai."

Nigaar also shared videos that showed her hugging Gauahar and dancing to the beats of dhol. In her stories, she wrote, “Let the celebration begin!”

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE