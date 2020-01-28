Gaurav Bajaj is a prankster on the sets of Meri Gudiya !

MUMBAI: TV actor Gaurav Bajaj has returned to the small screen soon after with a unique show 'Meri Gudiya'. The show presented by Star Bharat relies on a unique story of mother-daughter where a mother returns to protect her 4-year-old daughter, Avi, in the form of a doll. This story is liked by the audience very much. In this episode, on the set of 'Meri Gudiya', nowadays actor Gaurav Bajaj is being called Prankster, know why!

Gaurav Bajaj told that I love teasing everyone on the set. That's why I keep playing pranks with everyone. Recently I pranked everyone by bringing a fake lizard on the set. I first scared Avi, followed by Ratri and Adrika. Adrika cried when I put fake lizard in her tea. Everyone calls me all the prankster on the set. I feel work is party of our life and one should have fun while working too.

Gaurav further explained that I love when I see everyone with a warm smile on their faces on the set. Because everyone gets tired of doing any work continuously. It is very important to make everyone laugh in between. So I always do all the entertainment on the set.

In such a situation, it has been decided that Gaurav B ajaj is a real prankster on the set of 'Meri Gudiya'.