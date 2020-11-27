Gaurav Chopra finally reveals the name of his baby boy

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Well, many celebrity couples announced that they were expecting babies this year, while several others have already welcomed their bundle of joy.

One such actor is Gaurav Chopra.

Aghori actor Gaurav and wife Hitisha welcomed their baby boy on 14th September 2020.

The actor has been quite secretive about details about his baby’s arrival. It’s only after more than two months of his birth that Gaurav revealed his son’s name.

Well, Gaurav has selected a beautiful name for his munchkin. Junior Chopra will be called Hridiyan. Gaurav revealed the name of the baby in a heartfelt post on Instagram. He wrote, "Introducing you to our Prince Chopra with his name ...

Hridhyan Chopra !!

Hridhyan : The enlightened one… The awakened one... the one with enlightened focus..

The Sun and the Moon shower their blessings..

Seeking your love and blessings too..."

Have a look at his post.

Isn't it a great name?

Here’s wishing love, blessings, and good health to the Chopras.

