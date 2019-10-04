Gaurav Chopra: Stalking is an extension of harassment

Mumbai : After playing a cameo in the web series "Hello Mini", which is based on the issue of stalking, actor Gaurav chopra has requested people to stop engaging in such activity because it can leave an impression on the mind that is impossible to erase.

"I feel stalking is an extension of harassment. Literally, thousands of people are stalked every second in life. There might be situations when the individual does not know that he/she is being watched and stalked. These cases tend to become habitual, and end up having serious repercussions. My only request to such people is to stop stalking. It leaves a lasting impression on people's minds -- one that cannot be erased. Stalking definitely is not the way out to seek someone's attention," said Gaurav.

The series traces the life of Rivanah, a young independent girl living alone in Mumbai. Her life is perfect up until a faceless, nameless, and voiceless stranger starts stalking her every move. The series, starring Anuja Joshi along with Mrinal Dutt and Priya Banerjee, streams on MX Player.

(SOURCE : IANS)