Gaurav Chopra talks on the difference between the current season of Bigg Boss and the one he was a part of; reveals if he has left television for OTT and movies - Exclusive

Gaurav Chopra is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of the entertainment business.
Gaurav

MUMBAI: Gaurav Chopra is a well known personality in the entertainment business and he is around for more than three decades.

He has been part of many television projects like Piya Ka Ghar, Left Right Left, Uttaran, Sadda Haq, Doli Armaano Ki, Sanjivani etc.

The actor has also been part of movies like Gadar 2, Bachchan Pandey, Blood Diamond etc.

He has also been part of a web series titled Rana Naidu.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gaurav and asked him what difference he can see in Bigg Boss Season 10 that he was a contestant on and in the current seasons of the show and has he left television for OTT and movies.

What are the changes that you have seen when you had done Bigg Boss Season 10 and in the recent seasons of Bigg Boss?

Everything has changed! The taste of the audience has also changed. It is more online friendly and many people who are very famous on social media have become a part of the show as the fans have begun to give the review on social media. The show that used to be based on TV viewership has shifted to online and digital and hence the makers have shifted their choice there.  There is a shift from TV celebrities to digital celebrities so maybe in the future two shows of Bigg Boss might begin.

Have you left television to be part of OTT and movies?

No, there is nothing like that. Last year I did a show called Rana Naidu which is streaming on Netflix and then I did the movie Gadar 2, but along with it I have been getting offers of television shows. At one point you can't do the same role you did earlier and you need something different. But it will never happen that I will not say No to Tv completely. When the right role comes I will do it as I don't see any difference in it.

What types of roles will you do on television?

There is no such wish to do a particular role but I know television can't go out of the box as I know there is a limit to it and within that boundary there should be new flavours and something new to offer. Whether it's an angry young man's role or a psychopath or a villain, only there should be something new in the writing and the twists and turns should be fresh.

Well, there is no doubt the fans of Gaurav Chopra do miss watching him on television.

