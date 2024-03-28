Gaurav Dubey and Siddharth Sagar Steal the Show with Hilarious 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Inspired Comedy Performance on 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge'!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 19:53
Gaurav

MUMBAI: This Saturday, get ready to embark on a laughter-filled journey with Sony Entertainment Television's comedy extravaganza, 'Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge'! Joining the show alongside the charismatic 'Madness Ki Malkin' Huma Qureshi will be none other than the evergreen Bollywood actress, Bhagyashree.

Adding more to the sensational performances, Gaurav Dubey and Siddharth Sagar took the stage with a side-splitting duet comedy act, inspired by the timeless classic "Maine Pyar Kiya". Siddharth flawlessly embodied the essence of Salman, while Gaurav brought the character of Sooraj ji, the director, to life with his impeccable portrayal. Their playful banter and humorous exchanges, especially those centered around Bhagyashree, had the entire audience roaring with laughter. Bhagyashree herself couldn't contain her amusement, thoroughly enjoying their comedic timing and playful antics. Gaurav, in his role as Sooraj ji, ingeniously incorporated Huma Qureshi into their jests, ensuring that the laughter reached even greater heights.

Be sure to tune in to Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge this Saturday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

Gaurav Dubey Siddharth Sagar Maine Pyar Kiya Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge Sony Entertainment Television Huma Qureshi Bhagyashree Salman Sooraj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 19:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Gaurav Dubey and Siddharth Sagar Steal the Show with Hilarious 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Inspired Comedy Performance on 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge'!
MUMBAI: This Saturday, get ready to embark on a laughter-filled journey with Sony Entertainment Television's comedy...
From PM Narendra Modi, Tripur CM Manik Saha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Popular dignitaries who showered praise on Yami Gautam's stellar performance in Article 370
MUMBAI: Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, has created waves across the nation with its compelling narrative on the...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum actress Gayatri Gauri shares MUST-WATCH nostalgic video of her theatre days with Rakesh Bedi
MUMBAI: Gayatri Gauri is a well known face in the world of television. She has been part of Tv shows like Hum Rahein Na...
Netizens hailed the hard-hitting teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, saying, "It's rare to come across such compelling storytelling."
MUMBAI: Impactful, hard-hitting, and gritty, the teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has been released and has indeed left...
Celebrating 22 Years Of ‘Aadi’: 5 Reasons To Watch This NTR Jr Movie
MUMBAI: Man of Masses NTR Jr's power-packed performance and a gripping storyline in the movie ‘Aadi’ completes a...
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Ram Charan's Leading Ladies - Who's Next in Line for #RC17?
MUMBAI: As Global Star Ram Charan gears up for his highly anticipated projects in 2024, including the upcoming...
Recent Stories
Yami
From PM Narendra Modi, Tripur CM Manik Saha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Popular dignitaries who showered praise on Yami Gautam's stellar performance in Article 370
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Gayatri
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum actress Gayatri Gauri shares MUST-WATCH nostalgic video of her theatre days with Rakesh Bedi
Shakti
Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge: Exclusive! Shakti Kapoor to grace the show
Remo
Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge: Exclusive! Ace choreographer Remo D'Souza to grace the show
Sakshi
Sakshi Tanwar refutes rumours of being approached for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'
Mohsin
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Mohsin Khan to participate in the show?
DIVYANKA
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a special video where one can see the special bond between Vivek Dahiya and his mother-in-law