Gaurav Gera as Barish aces the Dalgona Coffee Challenge with a twist

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic may be creating such a change now—by forcing many celebrities to slow down, to spend more time in personal reflection, away from the noise and heave of the world.

The lockdown has paved the way for actors to take up different activities that they wouldn’t do otherwise because of the hectic schedules. They are engaging in all things productive such as cooking, cleaning, reading and learning new things.

A lot of challenges on social media have gone viral. To name a few, we have actors taking up childhood picture challenge, saree challenge, mood swings challenge. One of such challenges that has become a rage is the Dalgona Coffee challenge.

Many actors have aced the challenge but one of the celebrities who has done the challenge with utmost freshness is Gaurav Gera.

Gaurav Gera in the look of one of his popular characters Barish, made Dalgona coffee with his friend Rohit Gujjar’s help.

Barish gave a new and humorous twist to the challenge and the end result was nothing less than perfect.

Have a look at the video:

