News

Gaurav S Bajaj has a special gift for his wife Sakshi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2020 05:40 PM

MUMBAI: Gaurav Bajaj made his TV comeback with Meri Gudiya. The Star Bharat show tells the unique story of a mother and daughter where a mother returns after she dies to protect her four-year-old daughter, Avi. This story is liked by the audience very much.

The actor designed a special surprise for his wife Sakshi since he couldn’t meet her this Valentine's Day.
He said, 'I have not forgotten to surprise my wife Sakshi even once in these eight years. Similarly, this time also I have done some special plan for her and am going to gift her a beautiful diamond ring. Since we had Vyom, our lives revolve around him and his happiness, we still make time for us,' he said.

Credits: India Forums


Tags Star Bharat Meri Gudiya Gaurav S Bajaj Sakshi Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here