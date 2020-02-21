Gaurav S Bajaj has a special gift for his wife Sakshi

MUMBAI: Gaurav Bajaj made his TV comeback with Meri Gudiya. The Star Bharat show tells the unique story of a mother and daughter where a mother returns after she dies to protect her four-year-old daughter, Avi. This story is liked by the audience very much.

The actor designed a special surprise for his wife Sakshi since he couldn’t meet her this Valentine's Day.

He said, 'I have not forgotten to surprise my wife Sakshi even once in these eight years. Similarly, this time also I have done some special plan for her and am going to gift her a beautiful diamond ring. Since we had Vyom, our lives revolve around him and his happiness, we still make time for us,' he said.

