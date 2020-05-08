News

Gauri Pradhan's sister is a frontline warrior in corona battle

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 02:15 PM

MUMBAI: Kutumb fame Gauri Pradhan is proud of her sister Dr Geetanjali Pradhan. The latter is a frontline warrior in the battle against corona and is out to save lives.

Gauri shared a photo of her sister and other doctors and said she is proud of them. She wrote, 'So proud of my baby sister! And so proud of everyone else who’s doing the same!! #drgeetanjalipradhan #fightagainstcorona #lockdown'.

Have a look.

Other TV celebs have also shown their respect for the contribution made by doctors and medical practitioners during the coronavirus crisis, especially after they were attacked.

Shilpa Shetty had shared a video message and appealed to people to treat the front-line responders with respect.

Talking about Gauri, the actress is at home during the lockdown with her husband Hiten Tejwani and two kids. 

Credits: TOI

Tags Gauri Pradhan Corona battle Dr Geetanjali Pradhan Fightagainstcorona Lockdown Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here