Gauri Pradhan's sister is a frontline warrior in corona battle

MUMBAI: Kutumb fame Gauri Pradhan is proud of her sister Dr Geetanjali Pradhan. The latter is a frontline warrior in the battle against corona and is out to save lives.

Gauri shared a photo of her sister and other doctors and said she is proud of them. She wrote, 'So proud of my baby sister! And so proud of everyone else who’s doing the same!! #drgeetanjalipradhan #fightagainstcorona #lockdown'.

Have a look.

Other TV celebs have also shown their respect for the contribution made by doctors and medical practitioners during the coronavirus crisis, especially after they were attacked.

Shilpa Shetty had shared a video message and appealed to people to treat the front-line responders with respect.

Talking about Gauri, the actress is at home during the lockdown with her husband Hiten Tejwani and two kids.

