Gautam Gambhir posts a classic photo with wife Natasha; shares an IMPORTANT tip for all the husbands

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period when everyone is locked-up in their homes, Gautam Gambhir has shared an important tip and all the husbands should take note of his words.

Well, the politician and former cricketer, who has 1.4m followers on Instagram, has shared a picture with his better half Natasha. Gautam donned formal wear while his beloved wife sported ethnic outfit. The duo looked elegant in the picture.

His fans loved the picture and showered praises on the two. Some of them made comments like ‘What a beautiful picture bhaiya bhabhi. Lot's of love’, ‘Lovely picture’, ‘Only one word #waaaaaoooo’. Some others praised Gambhir’s cricket skills and got nostalgic. One fan commented, ‘world cup 2007 2011 ke unsung hero gambhir yuvraj sir’ while another wrote, ‘God father of cricket world cup final 97’.

However, it’s the caption that is unmissable.

Revealing his witty side, the cricketer wrote, “The look in her eye dictates how my day is gonna be!

#NoArguementWithWife #memories.”

After reading his humorous caption, a fan was surprised and wrote, “gautam gambhir bhi biwi se darta h ? jisse sab darte h wo bhi.”

So, now that the lockdown period has been extended for our own safety, this tip of Gautam Gambhir is certainly going to help all the husbands who are wondering how to deal with their wives 24/7. LOL.

Gautam and Natasha tied the knot in October 2011. They set major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

