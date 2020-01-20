Gautam Gulati calls Shehnaaz the next level girl

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, the show has finally made to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

Shehnaz who is one the strongest contestant in the house and who is loved by one and all, as a reason to celebrate now, the Punjabi singer – the actress has reached 2 million followers and her fans can’t keep calm and are celebrating this victory.

Before entering the house itself Shehnaz had a massive fan following and the actress is loved by one and all, she is one of the few contestants in the Bigg Boss house who gets along with everyone, and who is loved by all the contestants?

She is grabbing the headlines these days for her friendship with Siddarth Shukla and their pair is loved by the audience and the viewers, the audience fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Now as we know during the weekend some or the other guests come to grace the show, and this time Gautam Gulati will be visiting the house, and Shehnaaz who a big fan of the actor goes biserk seeing the actor, and gives him a tight hug and kept kissing the actor, and the promos are everywhere on the internet.

Gautam twitted that today ‘episode will be a crazy one, and called Shahenaaz the girl to go next level.

