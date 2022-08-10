Gautam Gulati on 'Roadies 19': Being a gang leader on show is more than just a role

Film and TV actor Gautam Gulati talked about being a gang leader along with Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty on the show 'Roadies season 19'. Gulati called it a big responsibility and said he is ready to take it on with full force.
MUMBAI : Film and TV actor Gautam Gulati talked about being a gang leader along with Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty on the show 'Roadies season 19'. Gulati called it a big responsibility and said he is ready to take it on with full force.

Gautam started his acting career in 2008 with the TV show 'Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki', later acted in 'Kasamh Se', 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna', 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani', 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', and participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8'. He was also seen playing a negative role in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'.

As now he is all set to be seen as a gang leader on 'Roadies 19', he talked about being part of the show and said that this is an opportunity for which he considers himself fortunate and takes it as a huge task, which he has to perform with perfection.

He said: "Being a gang leader on 'Roadies' is more than just a role. It's a responsibility, and I'm ready to take it on with full force. My journey was not easy but I made my own path. I aim to inspire my team members and lead them to victory."

'Roadies 19' will be airing on MTV.


SOURCE-IANS

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 17:52

