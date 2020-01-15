Gautam Gulati’s REACTION on him being mentioned several times on Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers.Undoubtedly, the show has become number one in non-fiction genre.

Last week was filled with quite interesting and fun tasks. However,the Weekend Ka Vaar episode was quite fiery as the host Salman Khan lost his calm on contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

Shehnaaz has been one of the most talked about contestant of Bigg Boss 13. It has been established time and again that Shehnaaz is Bigg Boss season 8’s winner Gautam Gulati’s ardent fan. At several occasions, Shehnaz has expressed her feelings towards Gautam. Even on Weekend Ka Vaar, he was mentioned to which Salman Khan informed the contestants that he will be working with him in a movie. Gautam will be seen in Salman’s Radhey.

In yesterday’s episode as well, in a conversation with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz that she wants Sidharth and is ready to sideline her two most favourites Kartik Aryan and Gautam Gulati.

Gautam took to Twitter to react on his frequent mentions on Bigg Boss 13. Have a look at his tweet:

