Gautam Gulati tells Shehnaaz that the show doesn’t belong to her

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz has always been vocal of her love and craze for Gautam Gulati, since she was in the Bigg Boss house. If one will remember when Gautam had entered the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz was in awe of him, and didn’t leave him for a second and she has been very vocal about her fondness for the Bigg Boss season 8 winner.

Now as we all know that post-Bigg Boss Shehnaaz is seen on Colors show Mujse Shaadi Karoge, where she will find a suitable groom for herself.

Gautam will be entering the house and will be tell everyone that he will be the host of the show and he will also show Shehnaaz where she is faulting on the show.

He will tell Shehnaaz that if the contestants are not able to connect with her then there is some issue with her then, to which she says that she won’t give attention to anyone.

Then Gautam also asks the contestants that if anyone wants to reject Shehnaaz right now to which Mayank says that he would want as he doesn’t see any effort from Shehnaaz’s side to mingle with the contestants a little also.

Shehnaaz in return tell him that, he is here to create controversies and he doesn’t deserve to be on the show as this is her the show, to which Gautam says that this not only her show but also the contestants show.

Amnd right now she is disrespecting the show and the contestants.

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz is taking time to mingle with the contestants, and the fans cannot see her with anyone else except for Sid.

What do you think, why is Shehnaaz lacking behind.

